Summer Flavors, Bluegrass Traditions and Election Decisions

Today's Segments

Bluegrass: Music, Community and 34 Years at Cross Ranch

The Missouri River Bluegrass Festival returns to Cross Ranch State Park June 19-20. Organizer Jill Wiese previews this year's performers, workshops, camping opportunities, and the community spirit that has sustained one of North Dakota's premier bluegrass gatherings for more than three decades.

Jill Wiese - Bluegrass Listen • 14:00

Prairie Plates: Inside Maxwell's with Ramon Sosa and Ben Kempf

Maxwell's owner Ramon Sosa and bar manager Ben Kempf share what goes into creating memorable summer dining experiences. From seasonal menus and wine pairings to craft cocktails and restaurant innovation, they discuss the flavors and creativity behind one of North Dakota's top dining destinations. You can hear episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Election Preview: What North Dakota Voters Need to Know

With North Dakota's primary election approaching, Prairie Beat examines key races, voting requirements, mail ballot deadlines, and election security and also highlight workforce safety, veteran aviation opportunities, and the latest information on tick activity and Lyme disease in the state. You can hear episodes of Prairie Beat here.