North Dakota Poetry Out Loud 2026

Former Prairie Public Director of Radio Bill Thomas shares audio from some of the participants of this year's Poetry Out Loud competition, which was held February 23, 2026 at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck, including winner Aspen Geist of Wyndmere.

You'll also hear some songs, poetry and a moving, motivational speech by educator and advocate Prairie Rose Seminole and Fargo Forum Photo Editor Anna Paige, who gave poetry lessons to kids in Kindred, ND.