Heart-N-Soul & Dakota OutRight

Today on Main Street, guest host Erik Deatherage sits down with two organizations dedicated to strengthening communities across the Northern Plains.

Dakota OutRight President Jeigh Stewart and Past President Erin Pringle discuss the history and mission of the Bismarck-based nonprofit. They speak on the importance of creating welcoming spaces for LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, particularly those living in rural communities, and explain how Pride celebrations provide visibility, support, and advances equality throughout North Dakota.

Later, Erik visits Heart-N-Soul, where founder Leola Daul marks the nonprofit's 10th anniversary. Daul shares how the "pay what you can" café has evolved from a simple idea into a community-driven effort addressing food insecurity across Fargo-Moorhead. Through partnerships with local farmers, volunteers, businesses, and donors, Heart-N-Soul provides meals and meaningful social connections for families and individuals in need.