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Clay Jenkinson on America's history & nuclear power in ND

Published June 18, 2026 at 3:30 PM CDT
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Clay Jenkinson

Erik Deatherage speaks with Listening to America host Clay Jenkinson about the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Roosevelt's legacy, and the challenges of interpreting American history in a changing cultural and political landscape.

Then, Craig Blumenshine and North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge explore the prospects for nuclear energy in North Dakota and what a recent ethics survey reveals about public trust in state government.

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