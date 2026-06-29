Museums, Memory and Belonging; Sacred Eagle Conservation

Today's Segments

Who Gets In, Who Gets Remembered? Museums, Memory and Belonging

As the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library prepares to open, philosopher Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein examines the role museums play in shaping public memory, who decides what is preserved, and whether admission fees influence who gets to participate in our shared history.

Philosophical Currents - Museums Listen • 40:31

Sacred Wings: Indigenous Communities Leading Eagle Conservation

The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma's Grey Snow Eagle House has spent more than 20 years rehabilitating injured eagles while preserving cultural traditions. This report explores how Indigenous knowledge and wildlife conservation work together to protect these sacred birds and strengthen connections between people, culture and the natural world.