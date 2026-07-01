Fourth of July: Fireworks, Food & Prairie Traditions

Today's Segments

Lighting the Sky: Fireworks Trends, Safety and Spectacle

What's new in fireworks this Fourth of July? David Reuter of Memory Fireworks discusses the latest effects, safety tips, changing consumer trends, where fireworks are made, and whether the celebration season has grown too long.

Fireworks - North Dakota Lights Up the 4th Listen • 13:10

Prairie Plates: A Fresh Chapter for The Toasted Frog

The Toasted Frog's new owners share what's next for the downtown Fargo favorite, from summer menu highlights and signature cocktails to the ingredients behind its lasting popularity. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: Fourth of July Memories: Celebrating 250 Years of America

Prairie Public staff reflect on favorite Independence Day traditions, sharing memories of fireworks, family gatherings, parades and the meaning of celebrating America's 250th birthday. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.