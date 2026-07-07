Farming Under Pressure and Rethinking North Dakota's Past

Today's Segments

Farmers Face Growing Pressure from Trade, Tariffs and Rising Costs

North Dakota Farmers Union President Matt Perdue explains how tariffs, global conflicts, and rising fuel and fertilizer costs are creating new financial challenges for family farmers, while uncertainty in world markets continues to squeeze producers from multiple directions. You can view more Prairie Pulse episodes here.

Reconsidering the Marquis de Morès and North Dakota's Mythology

In this Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern examines new scholarship that challenges the long-celebrated image of the Marquis de Morès, asking whether North Dakota should rethink one of its most enduring historical figures. You can listen to past episodes of Plains Folk here.

New Dicamba Rules Aim to Reduce Drift, Debate Continues

New federal restrictions on dicamba are intended to reduce herbicide drift, but many farmers, researchers and conservation advocates say the changes won't resolve the controversy surrounding one of agriculture's most divisive weed-control tools.