North Dakota Cities, Local Food and the Devils Lake Flooding

Today's Segments

North Dakota Cities Confront Growth and Growing Pains

As North Dakota's communities continue to grow, city leaders are working to address housing shortages, aging infrastructure, workforce needs, public safety, and downtown revitalization. Matt Gardner, executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities, discusses the challenges and opportunities shaping municipalities across the state.

Matt Gardner, Executive Director of the North Dakota League of Cities Listen • 20:30

Red River Market Returns for Another Season

The Red River Market is back in downtown Fargo, bringing together local farmers, food producers, artisans, musicians, and families for another season of community gathering. Ashley Thornberg of Folkways joins Prairie Plates and shares what's new this year and explains how the market continues to strengthen connections between local producers and consumers. You can hear past editions of Prairie Plates here.

Devils Lake Flooding Renews Long-Running Crisis

More than three decades after flooding first transformed the Devils Lake region, rising water levels are once again threatening farmland, roads, and nearby communities. Local residents and officials discuss the ongoing challenges of managing one of North Dakota's longest-running natural disasters and the uncertainty that remains with every heavy rainfall. You can hear past editions of Prairie Beat here.