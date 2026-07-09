Military Gallery Halted; AI and STEM Move Ahead

Today's Segments

AI's Growing Impact on Jobs, Trust and Everyday Life

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the way people work, create and consume information. George Peck examines how AI is replacing some jobs, fueling demand for massive data centers, generating convincing fake images and videos, and raising new questions about public trust, energy use and the future of human creativity.

Tech With Peck - AI Listen • 21:29

Military Gallery Project Stalls After Fundraising Falls Short

Construction on North Dakota's long-awaited Military Gallery has been halted after private fundraising failed to meet expectations. Amy Dalrymple, editor-in-chief of the North Dakota Monitor, explains what led to the pause, how state lawmakers are responding, and what the project's uncertain future could mean for taxpayers, veterans and the Capitol grounds.

A Closer Look With the Monitor - ND Military Gallery Listen • 12:06

Hands-On STEM Program Sparks Curiosity Across North Dakota

Through GSK Science in the Summer, North Dakota Gateway to Science is giving students in grades 2 through 6 the chance to become chemists and solve real-world challenges. STEM educator Emily Montgomery discusses how hands-on learning is building confidence, inspiring curiosity and encouraging the next generation of scientists and innovators.