Blood Shortage, Burger Royale and a Changing West

Today's Segments

Red Cross Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood shortage after donations dropped sharply while hospital demand surged. Nate Russell explains why summer is one of the most difficult seasons for blood collection, which blood types are needed most, and how a single donation can help save lives.

Red Cross Sounds Alarm Over Severe Blood Shortage Listen • 12:36

Prairie Plates: Inside Fargo's Burger Royale Winner

Prairie Plates visits The Drawing Room, winner of the 2026 Downtown Fargo Burger Royale. Manager Mason Nicklaus joins Bobby Duncan and Elly Isaacson to discuss the award-winning Taleggio Dip Burger, the restaurant's craft cocktails, and the unique distinction of sharing a kitchen with runner-up Mezzaluna. You can hear past editions of Prairie Plates here.

Revisiting the West: A New Look at Frontier History

Historian Tom Isern reflects on decades studying the American West and explains why it's time to rethink its history. He shares overlooked stories from the Great Plains and explores how new research is reshaping our understanding of the region's past. You can hear past episodes of Plains Folk here.

Prairie Beat: Texas Hill Country Confronts Flood Threat Again

One year after catastrophic flooding devastated Texas Hill Country, residents along the Guadalupe River are once again facing dangerous flash floods. North Dakota native Kristen Hedger shares how her community continues to recover while preparing for another flood emergency. You can hear past editions of Prairie Beat here.