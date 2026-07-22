French Pastries, Summer Adventure and Bluegrass for a Cause

Today's Segments

A Taste of Paris Comes to Downtown Fergus Falls

A new French pastry shop is opening in Fergus Falls, serving croissants, macarons, artisan coffee, and locally sourced treats with a colorful, welcoming atmosphere. You can hear past editions of Prairie Plates here. You can listen to past editions of Prairie Plates here.

The Summer Adventure That Changed Everything

From The Tell, a spontaneous trip to Puerto Rico becomes an unforgettable lesson in courage, kindness, and embracing the unexpected during one remarkable summer night.

BlueGrass Goes Pink Returns to Support North Dakota Cancer Patients

Organizers preview this year's BlueGrass Goes Pink fundraiser, featuring music, a 5K, family activities, dinner, and community support for local cancer patients.