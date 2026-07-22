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French Pastries, Summer Adventure and Bluegrass for a Cause

Published July 22, 2026 at 4:39 PM CDT
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The 14th Annual BlueGrass Goes Pink is headed indoors to the Washburn Memorial Building on Saturday, July 25.

Today's Segments

A Taste of Paris Comes to Downtown Fergus Falls
A new French pastry shop is opening in Fergus Falls, serving croissants, macarons, artisan coffee, and locally sourced treats with a colorful, welcoming atmosphere. You can hear past editions of Prairie Plates here. You can listen to past editions of Prairie Plates here.

The Summer Adventure That Changed Everything
From The Tell, a spontaneous trip to Puerto Rico becomes an unforgettable lesson in courage, kindness, and embracing the unexpected during one remarkable summer night.

BlueGrass Goes Pink Returns to Support North Dakota Cancer Patients
Organizers preview this year's BlueGrass Goes Pink fundraiser, featuring music, a 5K, family activities, dinner, and community support for local cancer patients.

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