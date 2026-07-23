The Odyssey Wows Critics; North Dakota Weighs AI Rules

Today's Segments

Matt Olien: Why The Odyssey Is a Modern Masterpiece

Film critic Matt Olien says The Odyssey is the rare blockbuster that succeeds on every level. He explains why he believes it's headed for Best Picture, which other Oscars it could win, and how audiences have turned the epic into a cultural phenomenon. He also recommends reading Homer's Odyssey before seeing the film.

Matt Olien reviews The Odyssey Listen • 19:59

Can North Dakota Regulate AI Without Slowing Innovation?

On A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge explains why lawmakers have launched a new committee to study artificial intelligence. From deepfakes and child safety to transparency and education, the discussion explores how the state hopes to balance innovation with public trust before the 2027 legislative session.

AI: A Closer Look With the Monitor Listen • 13:18

Dave Thompson's Weekly News Review

News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for a roundup of the week's top stories.

