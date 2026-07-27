Today's Segment

Philosophical Currents: When Life Isn't Ours to Control

Wildfire smoke reminds us that many of the forces shaping our lives originate far beyond our control. But if we can't choose the circumstances, what do we owe ourselves in response? University of North Dakota's Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein joins Main Street and Philosophical Currents to explore resilience, freedom, acceptance, responsibility, and the search for meaning when life refuses to follow our plans.