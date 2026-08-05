Fireworks, Landmark Restaurants and the Everlys’ Enduring Sound

T oday's Segments

Horace Fireworks Debate Heads to the Ballot

A citizen-led effort to shorten Horace’s legal fireworks season from 10 days to three appears headed for a November vote. Prairie Beat explores the petition drive, a surprising voter-turnout formula and the debate over balancing holiday tradition with the effects of prolonged fireworks. You can hear past editions of Prairie Beat here.

New Life for Two Iconic Bismarck-Mandan Restaurants

On Prairie Plates, Michelle Kaufman from the ND Hospitality Group talks about the organization's upcoming establishments at the Heritage Landing and plans for regional comfort food at The Landing and the revival of the historic McKenzie Steakhouse and Lounge. You can hear past episodes of Prairie Plates here.

The Zmed Brothers Carry the Everlys’ Harmonies Forward

Zachary Zmed discusses performing with his brother Dylan, preserving the Everly Brothers’ signature harmonies and supporting summer musical theater in Pelican Rapids. The group also performs in Stanly, ND this weekend.