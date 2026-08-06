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Hunger, Homesteaders and Radio’s Future

Published August 6, 2026 at 5:36 PM CDT
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John Hoffman, a volunteer at the Dream Center in Bismarck, moves boxes of food from a pallet to a storage shelf Aug. 5, 2026.
Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor
John Hoffman, a volunteer at the Dream Center in Bismarck, moves boxes of food from a pallet to a storage shelf Aug. 5, 2026.

Today's Segments

Record Hunger and Low Water Challenge North Dakota
A record number of people seek food assistance as low water on Lake Sakakawea creates problems for resorts, anglers and boaters.

A Closer Look With the Monitor - ND Hunger, Lake Sakakawea

Hints for North Dakota’s Last Homesteaders
On this Plains Folk, NDSU Historian Dr. Tom Isern explores a forgotten 1907 bulletin that helped western North Dakota homesteaders overcome harsh growing conditions. You can hear all episodes of Plains Folk here.

Radio’s Future and ChatGPT’s Health Risks
In Tech with Peck, George Peck considers whether radio can compete with podcasts and streaming and raises concerns about using ChatGPT for personal health guidance.

Tech With Peck

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