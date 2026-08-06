Hunger, Homesteaders and Radio’s Future

Today's Segments

Record Hunger and Low Water Challenge North Dakota

A record number of people seek food assistance as low water on Lake Sakakawea creates problems for resorts, anglers and boaters.

A Closer Look With the Monitor - ND Hunger, Lake Sakakawea Listen • 19:15

Hints for North Dakota’s Last Homesteaders

On this Plains Folk, NDSU Historian Dr. Tom Isern explores a forgotten 1907 bulletin that helped western North Dakota homesteaders overcome harsh growing conditions. You can hear all episodes of Plains Folk here.

Radio’s Future and ChatGPT’s Health Risks

In Tech with Peck, George Peck considers whether radio can compete with podcasts and streaming and raises concerns about using ChatGPT for personal health guidance.