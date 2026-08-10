Hope After Loss and North Dakota’s Emergency Kratom Ban
Today's Segments
Finding Hope After Loss: A Retreat for Widows
The Jamestown Area Grief Support Team is planning a retreat that will bring widows together for a weekend of reflection, healing and mutual support. Eileen Lisko discusses the retreat and navigating grief.
A North Dakota Retreat for Widows
Kratom’s Risks and North Dakota’s Emergency Ban
Dr. Cole Pueringer explains what kratom is, why people use it, its potential health risks and why North Dakota has temporarily banned the substance.
What is Kratom?