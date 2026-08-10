Hope After Loss and North Dakota’s Emergency Kratom Ban

Today's Segments

Finding Hope After Loss: A Retreat for Widows

The Jamestown Area Grief Support Team is planning a retreat that will bring widows together for a weekend of reflection, healing and mutual support. Eileen Lisko discusses the retreat and navigating grief.

A North Dakota Retreat for Widows Listen • 26:26

Kratom’s Risks and North Dakota’s Emergency Ban

Dr. Cole Pueringer explains what kratom is, why people use it, its potential health risks and why North Dakota has temporarily banned the substance.