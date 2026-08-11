Helping North Dakota Learners Start School Strong

Today's Segment

Backpacks are packed, schedules are changing and families are preparing for a new school year. But helping a child succeed involves much more than buying supplies and finishing homework.

What helps children become confident, curious learners? How involved should parents be when homework becomes frustrating? What limits should families set for cellphones and other screens? And how can adults recognize when a child’s struggles may require additional support?

North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth shares practical guidance for families with children from kindergarten through high school. We’ll discuss building strong relationships with teachers, starting meaningful conversations about the school day, helping children handle mistakes and friendships, and knowing when, and how, to ask for help.