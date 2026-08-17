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Medical Records, ChatGPT and Helping Young Learners Thrive

Published August 17, 2026 at 5:09 PM CDT
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Today's Segments

Should You Share Your Medical Records With ChatGPT?
Dr. David Kunstman from Essentia Health examines the benefits, privacy concerns and limitations of sharing medical records with artificial intelligence.

Should You Add Your Medical Records to ChatGPT?

Helping Little Learners Start School Strong
Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth shares practical ways parents can build curiosity, confidence and strong learning habits in young children.

ND Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth on School Starting

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