Tools, Not Toys: Rethinking Screens and AI for Kids

Today's Segments

Rethinking Technology in North Dakota Schools

North Dakota education leaders and lawmakers consider how schools should manage artificial intelligence, screen time and student devices while preserving technology’s value as a learning tool.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Monitor - Tech in Schools Listen • 21:44

When AI Becomes a Teenager’s Friend

Technology contributor George Peck examines teen safeguards for ChatGPT, addictive social media design and whether technology companies can be trusted to protect young users.

Tech With Peck Listen • 9:42

The Science Behind the Magic

Alicia Kellum of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science explains the science behind seemingly impossible experiments and how a sense of wonder can inspire children to learn.

North Dakota Gateway To Science Listen • 7:23

Dave Thompson’s News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson reviews the week’s major news stories from the Prairie region.