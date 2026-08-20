Tools, Not Toys: Rethinking Screens and AI for Kids
Today's Segments
Rethinking Technology in North Dakota Schools
North Dakota education leaders and lawmakers consider how schools should manage artificial intelligence, screen time and student devices while preserving technology’s value as a learning tool.
When AI Becomes a Teenager’s Friend
Technology contributor George Peck examines teen safeguards for ChatGPT, addictive social media design and whether technology companies can be trusted to protect young users.
The Science Behind the Magic
Alicia Kellum of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science explains the science behind seemingly impossible experiments and how a sense of wonder can inspire children to learn.
Dave Thompson’s News Review
Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson reviews the week’s major news stories from the Prairie region.