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Tools, Not Toys: Rethinking Screens and AI for Kids

Published August 20, 2026 at 4:31 PM CDT
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Jessica Van Winkle, a special education teacher at Horizon Middle School in Bismarck, sets up a monitor Aug. 19, 2026, before the first day of school. A stack of laptops awaits distribution to students.
Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor
Jessica Van Winkle, a special education teacher at Horizon Middle School in Bismarck, sets up a monitor Aug. 19, 2026, before the first day of school. A stack of laptops awaits distribution to students.

Today's Segments

Rethinking Technology in North Dakota Schools
North Dakota education leaders and lawmakers consider how schools should manage artificial intelligence, screen time and student devices while preserving technology’s value as a learning tool.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Monitor - Tech in Schools

When AI Becomes a Teenager’s Friend
Technology contributor George Peck examines teen safeguards for ChatGPT, addictive social media design and whether technology companies can be trusted to protect young users.

Tech With Peck

The Science Behind the Magic
Alicia Kellum of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science explains the science behind seemingly impossible experiments and how a sense of wonder can inspire children to learn.

North Dakota Gateway To Science

Dave Thompson’s News Review
Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson reviews the week’s major news stories from the Prairie region.

Main Street
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