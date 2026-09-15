Hemingway and Gellhorn, America 250 and SNAP Changes

Today's Segments

Hemingway and Gellhorn: In Love, War and Literature

Performers John Dennis Anderson and Jarice Hanson bring Ernest Hemingway and Martha Gellhorn to life in a three-day Chautauqua series exploring love, war, ambition and literary legacy.

John Dennis Anderson and Jarice Hanson bring Ernest Hemingway and Martha Gellhorn to life Listen • 20:42

Finding America 250 Close to Home

NDSU's Dr. Tom Isern reflects on America’s 250th anniversary, contrasting today’s national commemoration with the bicentennial of 1976. From homemade ice cream and an apple tree on Willow Creek to history, homesteading and the Great Plains, he considers how Americans can find meaning in the anniversary through thoughtful reflection on the nation’s past and the communities they call home. You can hear all Plains Folk essays here.

SNAP Changes Hit Rural Communities Hard

More than 5 million Americans have left the SNAP food assistance program amid sweeping changes to eligibility, work requirements and purchasing rules. Harvest Public Media reports that rural families and the small grocery stores that serve them may face some of the greatest challenges as the changes continue to unfold.

