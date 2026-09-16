Heartview’s Mission, Organic Farming and Seasonal Health

Today's Segments

Running for Recovery: Heartview’s Monster Mile and Its Mission

Heartview Foundation’s Monster Mile 5K and Family Fun Day brings costumes, kids’ activities and community spirit to Bismarck on October 10. Heartview’s Jennifer Greuel joins Main Street to preview the event and discuss the organization’s broader work supporting people and families affected by substance use disorder.

Heartview Foundation's mission is to be the provider of choice for quality treatment and education for substance use disorders. Listen • 27:27

Prairie Plates: From the Red River Valley to the Table

On this edition of Prairie Plates, we visit Doubting Thomas Farms north of Moorhead, Minnesota, where Noreen Thomas grows certified-organic oats, wheat and other grains for local restaurants and consumers. During the farm’s “Chef’s Table — Day on Our Farm” harvest event, Thomas talks about organic farming, connecting people with where their food comes from, and carrying on a family farming tradition that dates to 1878. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Staying Healthy During Respiratory Virus Season

As cooler weather brings more people indoors, influenza, RSV and COVID-19 begin circulating more easily. Prairie Beat talks with Essentia Health pediatrician Dr. Dhilhan Marasinghe about seasonal vaccines, reducing the risk of serious illness and protecting vulnerable members of the community. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.