Bad Audits & Supreme Court Politics, Smart TV Privacy and Chokecherries

Today's Segments

A Closer Look: Development Fund Audit and Supreme Court Politics

North Dakota Monitor reporter Jack Dura examines two stories involving state government and public accountability. He explains concerns raised by audits of the North Dakota Development Fund, including missing documentation and conflict-of-interest disclosures, as lawmakers consider whether the fund should continue. Dura also looks at North Dakota’s contested Supreme Court race, where Republican endorsements, fundraisers and political events are drawing attention to the role of partisan politics in a judicial election that is officially nonpartisan.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Listen • 24:06

Tech With Peck: Is Your Smart TV Watching You?

Smart TVs can collect information about what viewers watch, the apps they use and how they interact with their devices. Tech expert George Peck explains what kinds of data televisions may gather, why manufacturers and streaming platforms want that information, and what consumers can do in their privacy settings to limit tracking and better protect their personal information.

Smart TVs (whether on or off) Listen • 13:41

Chokecherry Adventures: A Prairie Tradition

Historian Dr. Tom Isern explores how chokecherry-picking became an enduring part of life on the northern Plains. From wagon outings and family expeditions to jams, jellies and county-fair competitions, gathering native fruit became more than a practical necessity. It helped strengthen community ties, create traditions and deepen generations’ connection to the prairie landscape.

