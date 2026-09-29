Carnegie Libraries, Prairie Identity and Sorghum’s Promise

Today's Segments

Pioneering Public Libraries: North Dakota’s Carnegie Legacy

Anita Tulp, Library Director of the Valley City Barnes County Public Library explores the story of Carnegie libraries in North Dakota and the communities that worked to make them possible. An Oct. 1 presentation at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library will highlight Andrew Carnegie’s nationwide library movement, the “pioneer spirit” that helped establish libraries across the state, and the history of Valley City’s own Carnegie library, which opened in 1903 and remains one of just three Carnegie library buildings still serving North Dakota communities.

Valley City’s own Carnegie library opened in 1903 Listen • 18:16

Plains Folk: Out on the Plains I Love

From chokecherries and prairie rituals to the songs settlers carried from Europe, historian Tom Isern explores how generations of Plains residents developed a deep sense of place and how their experiences helped shape the regional identity of the Great Plains. You can listen to other Plains Folk essays here.

Sorghum’s Promise in a Hotter, Drier Climate

Sorghum can flourish in the heat and drought that threaten other crops, making it increasingly attractive to farmers facing dwindling water supplies. But expanding production may depend on persuading more Americans to put this versatile grain on their plates. Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks reports.

