Veterans’ Care and Leadership on Greenland’s Ice

Today's Segments:

A Conversation with Fargo VA Director Brent Pharis

Fargo VA Health Care System Director Harold “Brent” Pharis discusses the medical, mental-health and support services available to area veterans. He also addresses rural access, community care, suicide prevention, toxic-exposure claims and whether national staffing reductions have affected veterans locally.

Fargo VA System Listen • 20:19

Expedition: Greenland. Leadership at the Edge of Survival

North Dakota physician Dr. Jon Solberg recounts an unprecedented journey across Greenland’s ice sheet, where extreme cold, mechanical failures and dangerous terrain tested the team’s endurance, trust and leadership.