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Veterans’ Care and Leadership on Greenland’s Ice

Published October 5, 2026 at 4:13 PM CDT
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Fargo VA Medical Center
Fargo VA
Fargo VA Medical Center

Today's Segments:

A Conversation with Fargo VA Director Brent Pharis
Fargo VA Health Care System Director Harold “Brent” Pharis discusses the medical, mental-health and support services available to area veterans. He also addresses rural access, community care, suicide prevention, toxic-exposure claims and whether national staffing reductions have affected veterans locally.

Fargo VA System

Expedition: Greenland. Leadership at the Edge of Survival
North Dakota physician Dr. Jon Solberg recounts an unprecedented journey across Greenland’s ice sheet, where extreme cold, mechanical failures and dangerous terrain tested the team’s endurance, trust and leadership.

An unprecedented journey across Greenland

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