WBI makes 'final investment decision' on the Bakken East project

A project to bring natural gas from the Bakken to central and eastern North Dakota is a big step closer to reality.

Bismarck-based WBI Energy has announced a “Final Investment Decision" for the proposed Bakken East natural gas pipeline.

This transitions the project from a proposed status into getting that green light to begin the regulatory process, and moving forward with all the formalities," said North Dakota Pipeline Director Justin Kringstad.

Kringstad said the next step will be for WBI to file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

"They're (FERC) are the ones who will have the full regulatory power over the siting process, and all of the things that are going to happen, in order for the final approval," Kringstad said. "The submission of that FERC filing is expected to take place sometime in the fourth quarter of this year."

(03021 “of this year” :16)

Kringstad says WBI will be building the pipeline in two phases. The first would be the section from Watford City to just north of Bismarck. He says that’s expected to be in-service in 2029. The second would extend it to just west of Fargo, with an expected in-service date of 2030.

Kringstad says this is an important project, from a number of perspectives.

"Today's natural gas infrastructure is not sufficient to maintain high activity levels, and maintain growing levels of natural gas production in western North Dakota," Kringstad said. "On top of the production challenges North Dakota faces, we also have a disconnect between the large supplies of natural gas in western North Dakota, and demand opportunities across central and eastern North Dakota."

Kringstad said this will be the first time there will be a direct, large-scale connection between the production in western North Dakota to those demand opportunities.