Moral Responsibility and North Dakota’s 2026 Voter Guide
Today's Segments:
Philosophical Currents: Moral Responsibility; the Clancy Trial
Philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein examines the Lindsey Clancy murder trial through questions of moral responsibility, mental illness and criminal accountability. He considers how society should judge a person’s actions when severe psychological distress may affect intent, free will and the ability to distinguish right from wrong.
Philosophical Currents - The Clancy Trial
North Dakota Monitor’s 2026 Voter Guide
North Dakota Monitor Editor-in-Chief Amy Dalrymple discusses the publication’s 2026 voter guide, including contested races, two statewide ballot measures and essential voting information.
Voter's Guide