Moral Responsibility and North Dakota’s 2026 Voter Guide

Today's Segments:

Philosophical Currents: Moral Responsibility; the Clancy Trial

Philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein examines the Lindsey Clancy murder trial through questions of moral responsibility, mental illness and criminal accountability. He considers how society should judge a person’s actions when severe psychological distress may affect intent, free will and the ability to distinguish right from wrong.

Philosophical Currents - The Clancy Trial Listen • 29:39

North Dakota Monitor’s 2026 Voter Guide

North Dakota Monitor Editor-in-Chief Amy Dalrymple discusses the publication’s 2026 voter guide, including contested races, two statewide ballot measures and essential voting information.