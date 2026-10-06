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Moral Responsibility and North Dakota’s 2026 Voter Guide

Published October 6, 2026 at 4:13 PM CDT
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North Dakota Monitor
North Dakota Monitor

Today's Segments:

Philosophical Currents: Moral Responsibility; the Clancy Trial

Philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein examines the Lindsey Clancy murder trial through questions of moral responsibility, mental illness and criminal accountability. He considers how society should judge a person’s actions when severe psychological distress may affect intent, free will and the ability to distinguish right from wrong.

Philosophical Currents - The Clancy Trial

North Dakota Monitor’s 2026 Voter Guide
North Dakota Monitor Editor-in-Chief Amy Dalrymple discusses the publication’s 2026 voter guide, including contested races, two statewide ballot measures and essential voting information.

Voter's Guide

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