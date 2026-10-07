North Dakota and U.S. Energy, Nepali Flavors and Hope in Gen Z

Today's Segments

North Dakota’s Role in Powering America’s Future

U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary Kyle Haustveit, a North Dakota native and third-generation energy worker, discusses how the state’s energy resources can strengthen grid reliability, keep power affordable and support manufacturing and economic growth.

Kyle Haustveit, Under Secretary of Energy Listen • 13:51

Prairie Plates: A Taste of Nepal at Mount Everest Kitchen

Rick Gion visits with owner Diwash Shrestha about Mount Everest Kitchen, Fargo’s new destination for authentic Nepali and Indian cuisine. They explore hand-folded momos, traditional curries, the restaurant’s daily buffet and Shrestha’s journey from Nepal to becoming a Fargo restaurant owner. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

As costs increase, so do the costs of helping the vulnerable

Prairie Beat examines the fact that transporting everything we need is getting more expensive, and it's having real impacts on organizations working to help people in communities who struggle to afford basic necessities. You can hear past episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Something in the Earth

NDSU Dr. Tom Isern reflects on teaching, traveling with Gen Z students and finding renewed hope in young people. He echos Willa Cather’s faith that the pioneers planted qualities of character and imagination that would someday rise again. You can hear past episodes of Plains Folk here.

