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Oil Tax Breaks, Frankenstein, Data Centers and Debate

Published October 15, 2026 at 4:20 PM CDT
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This oil well operated by Rim Operating, shown Sept. 2, 2026, is the oldest active stripper well in North Dakota. It was first drilled in 1954 and was certified as a stripper well in 1988. It has produced an average of 62 barrels of oil per day so far in 2026. The well continues to receive a tax break for low-producing wells despite exceeding the thresholds used in North Dakota and other top oil states.
By Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor
This oil well operated by Rim Operating, shown Sept. 2, 2026, is the oldest active stripper well in North Dakota. It was first drilled in 1954 and was certified as a stripper well in 1988. It has produced an average of 62 barrels of oil per day so far in 2026. The well continues to receive a tax break for low-producing wells despite exceeding the thresholds used in North Dakota and other top oil states.

Today's Segments

North Dakota’s Permanent Oil Well Tax Break Faces New Questions
North Dakota’s tax break for low-producing oil wells is permanent, even if a well later produces far more oil. North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge found that more than 700 wells producing above the qualifying limit could cost the state an estimated $66 million in tax revenue this year. The broader exemption is projected to cost about $260 million. Orledge explains how the program works, who benefits and why lawmakers are weighing possible changes against the risk of losing jobs, local tax revenue and future oil production.

Stripper Wells

Theater B’s “Frankenstein” Finds Humanity in the Monster
On Prairie Plays, Dr. Robert Hubbard reviews Theater B’s movement-filled adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, adapted by British playwright Nick Dear. He considers the production’s questions about human nature and creation, and how puppetry, lighting, sound and design bring the story to life. The production runs through Nov. 1.

Prairie Plays - Frankenstein

Tech With Peck: Data Centers
Data centers power the cloud and the AI boom, but they also bring enormous demands for electricity, land and public trust. George Peck explores North Dakota’s tax incentives, the benefits developers promise and the questions neighbors are asking.

Tech With Peck Data Centers

Dave Thompson News Review
Dave Thompson reviews regional news and tonight Minnesota Congressional debate.

Main Street
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