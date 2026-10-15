Oil Tax Breaks, Frankenstein, Data Centers and Debate

Today's Segments

North Dakota’s Permanent Oil Well Tax Break Faces New Questions

North Dakota’s tax break for low-producing oil wells is permanent, even if a well later produces far more oil. North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge found that more than 700 wells producing above the qualifying limit could cost the state an estimated $66 million in tax revenue this year. The broader exemption is projected to cost about $260 million. Orledge explains how the program works, who benefits and why lawmakers are weighing possible changes against the risk of losing jobs, local tax revenue and future oil production.

Stripper Wells Listen • 17:23

Theater B’s “Frankenstein” Finds Humanity in the Monster

On Prairie Plays, Dr. Robert Hubbard reviews Theater B’s movement-filled adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, adapted by British playwright Nick Dear. He considers the production’s questions about human nature and creation, and how puppetry, lighting, sound and design bring the story to life. The production runs through Nov. 1.

Prairie Plays - Frankenstein Listen • 4:08

Tech With Peck: Data Centers

Data centers power the cloud and the AI boom, but they also bring enormous demands for electricity, land and public trust. George Peck explores North Dakota’s tax incentives, the benefits developers promise and the questions neighbors are asking.

Tech With Peck Data Centers Listen • 14:43

Dave Thompson News Review

Dave Thompson reviews regional news and tonight Minnesota Congressional debate.