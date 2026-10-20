Food Banks, Halloween Pranks and Stories From Across the Plains

Today's Segments

Great Plains Food Bank Faces Rising Hunger Across North Dakota

Great Plains Food Bank CEO Ann Prifrel discusses the record number of people served, the growing need among children and working families, and how food banks and SNAP help fill gaps. She also shares plans for a new statewide distribution center designed to increase capacity and bring more nutritious food to communities. Prairie Public CEO John Harris interviewed Prifrel on the Prairie Pulse television show.

When Halloween Pranks Brought a Prairie Town Together

A Hope, North Dakota, newspaper’s account of Halloween pranks in 1885 reveals how mischief could help shape community life. NDSU historian Tom Isern traces how pranks gave way to trick-or-treating. Isern considers what that history means on the prairies.

School Lunch Programs Face Rising Costs and SNAP Cuts

Rising food and labor costs, new requirements and changes to food assistance are putting pressure on school meal programs. Harvest Public Media’s Peter Medlin reports on what the squeeze could mean for schools and families.

Matt Goldman’s The Prohibited Reimagines 1920s St. Paul

Minnesota author Matt Goldman joins MN Reads to discuss "The Prohibited," his novel about a family navigating Prohibition, changing roles for women and the consequences of a son’s connection to the St. Paul mob. The story draws on Goldman’s family history and his research into 1920s Minnesota.

Indian Country Hunts Celebrates Tribal Hunters

Kalela and Sonny Reuben created Indian Country Hunts to share stories from Indigenous hunters and build understanding of tribal hunting traditions and treaty rights. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding speaks with Kalela about the project.

