Data Centers, Power and North Dakota’s Electric Co-ops

Today's Segments

Data Centers and North Dakota’s Electric Cooperatives

Data centers and other large electric users could bring economic benefits to rural communities, but they also require significant power and infrastructure. North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives General Manager Josh Kramer discusses how co-ops weigh those opportunities, plan for future demand and protect existing members.

North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives General Manager Josh Kramer Listen • 19:19

Gray Wolves, Livestock and Federal Protections

Farmers say wolves threaten livestock, while conservationists warn that removing federal protections could hurt the species’ recovery. Harvest Public Media examines the debate.

Andrew Wittkop Recovers the Stories of Two Literary Voyagers

In this MN Reads interview, Author Andrew Wittkop discusses Literary Voyagers, which brings renewed attention to 19th-century writers Jane Johnston Schoolcraft and Anna Brownell Jameson, whose bold lives and work were long overlooked. You can hear additional episodes of MN Reads here.

