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North Dakota Stories, Election Voting and Icelandic-Inspired Eats

Published October 28, 2026 at 4:23 PM CDT
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Playwright Abigail C.K. Lill
Abigail C.K. Lill
Playwright Abigail C.K. Lill

Today's Segments

Stories From the Plains: Turning North Dakota Stories Into Plays
North Dakota playwright Abigail C.K. Lill is collecting stories from people with ties to the state and adapting them into original 10-minute plays. She joins us to talk about the project, a free participant workshop and how to share a story.

Abigail C.K. Lill Wants Your North Dakota Stories

Early Voting, Absentee Ballots and Election Security in ND
This week Prairie Beat discuss early voting in North Dakota ahead of the November 3 midterm election. Secretary of State Michael Howe explains how counties administer early, absentee and mail-in voting, the safeguards in place to protect election integrity, and how voter turnout compares with 2022. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Prairie Plates: Icelandic Flavors at Solo’s Skyr
On Prairie Plates, Chris and Jen Nelson of downtown Fargo’s Solo’s Skyr share the story behind their Icelandic-inspired café, its soups, sandwiches and skyr treats, and Jen’s hand-crafted plates and bowls. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Plates here.

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