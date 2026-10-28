North Dakota Stories, Election Voting and Icelandic-Inspired Eats

Today's Segments

Stories From the Plains: Turning North Dakota Stories Into Plays

North Dakota playwright Abigail C.K. Lill is collecting stories from people with ties to the state and adapting them into original 10-minute plays. She joins us to talk about the project, a free participant workshop and how to share a story.

Abigail C.K. Lill Wants Your North Dakota Stories Listen • 16:39

Early Voting, Absentee Ballots and Election Security in ND

This week Prairie Beat discuss early voting in North Dakota ahead of the November 3 midterm election. Secretary of State Michael Howe explains how counties administer early, absentee and mail-in voting, the safeguards in place to protect election integrity, and how voter turnout compares with 2022. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Prairie Plates: Icelandic Flavors at Solo’s Skyr

On Prairie Plates, Chris and Jen Nelson of downtown Fargo’s Solo’s Skyr share the story behind their Icelandic-inspired café, its soups, sandwiches and skyr treats, and Jen’s hand-crafted plates and bowls. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Plates here.

