Today's Segments

Democracy Beyond Majority Rule

Does winning a majority vote give a government the right to do anything it wants? Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Dakota and host of WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life, joins us to consider what democracy owes to people whose views lose and what protections should guard their rights.

Philosophical Currents Listen • 30:04

Our Living Lands Marks 100 Episodes

Boise State Public Radio’s series explores how climate change affects Indigenous communities, lands and cultures from water rights and art to changing whaling seasons.

Methane Rules, Antarctic Waters and Power-Generating Wallpaper

The Trump administration moves to scale back methane rules as scientists study saltier Antarctic waters and researchers develop wallpaper that generates electricity from humidity.

