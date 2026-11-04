Midterms, Prairie Plates and Fargo Food and Prairie Beat

Today's Segments

Midterms in Focus: What Comes Next?

The votes are in. Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane, professor of history and Lowman Walton Endowed Chair of Theodore Roosevelt Studies at Dickinson State University, joins us to analyze the midterm results, consider what they could mean for the country and take an early look at the road to the 2028 presidential election.

Presidential Historian Michael Patrick Cullinane Listen • 22:44

Spaghetti Western Moves and Expands Downtown

Prairie Plates talks with Spaghetti Western owners Brighid Maguire and Fabrizio Di Gianni about their move, expanded downtown Fargo restaurant, Italian menu and opening. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat - ND Midterms

Prairie Beat visits with Inforum columnist Rob Port to discuss the 2026 midterm election results. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Beat here.