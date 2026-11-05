Diesel Relief, a New Guitar, Election Tech (Old and New) and Unfrozen Freezers

Today's Segments

Diesel Relief Offers North Dakota Farmers Limited Help

Diesel prices surged as harvest began, prompting North Dakota and federal officials to offer relief. But the savings may be modest: much of the diesel farmers use in equipment already qualifies for lower-taxed fuel, rules differ across state lines, and some truckers are unsure how federal relief will be enforced. North Dakota Monitor Deputy Editor Jeff Beach explains how the tax breaks work, what they could mean for farmers, and what remains undecided about the federal government’s $8 billion in aid.

A Closer Look With the Monitor - Diesel Relief Listen • 13:32

A Minnesota Musician Debuts the Palm Fretting Guitar

A Minnesota musician has invented something, he thinks, will revolutionize guitar-playing. It's called the Palmboard Guitar and Ben Ranson says, it'll make a solo instrumentalist sound like a multi-instrumentalist. He'll give us a sneak demo ahead of a hands-on exhibit in Fargo this weekend.

Ben Ranson and the Palm Fretting Guitar Listen • 14:22

Election Tech and Europe’s Hacked Freezers

George Peck looks at the technology behind elections, including how ballots are cast, counted and secured. Then we turn to reports of supermarket freezers in Europe being remotely disrupted—and what that incident reveals about the security risks in everyday connected systems.