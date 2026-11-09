Adoption, Identity and Rural Obstetric Care in North Dakota

Today's Segments

Finding a Way Home: Adoption, Identity and Belonging

For South Korean adoptee Sarah Dixon Hackey, growing up in a small, mostly Scandinavian Minnesota town meant learning to navigate life between cultures often without the words to describe what that experience meant or how it affected her mental health. Now based in West Fargo, Hackey works in suicide prevention for Clay County Public Health, serves as president of NAMI North Dakota and hosts No Roadmap Home, a podcast where transnational adoptees tell their stories in their own words. During National Adoption Awareness Month, she joins Main Street to talk about belonging, mental health and the questions adoptees are asking as South Korea’s truth commission examines the country’s overseas adoption system and adoptees uncover conflicting or inaccurate records about their origins.

Sarah Dixon-Hackey: No Roadmap Home Listen • 22:44

Prairie Pulse: Dr. Andrew Williams

UND Associate Professor Dr. Andrew Williams discusses the challenges that rural obstetrics units are facing in North Dakota, and what is being done to help patients and providers when services like labor, delivery, and prenatal care face possible closure.

