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Natural North Dakota

Red Osier Dogwood stands out in the winter landscape

By Chuck Lura
Published March 28, 2026 at 1:00 AM CDT
Lorie Shaull

This time of year, there is not a lot of color on the landscape. But there may be a red stemmed shrub that catches your attention.

If so, it is probably red osier dogwood. It ranges over much of North America, and is common across North Dakota. It is most commonly observed on moist sites such as stream banks, shorelines, in woodlands, and similar habitats. Some of you may have learned this plant as Cornus stolonifera.

As the name implies, red osier dogwood is a member of the Dogwood Family. This multi-stemmed shrub grows to 5-10 feet tall with conspicuous red stems and twigs. It produces opposite, entire leaves, 2-4 inches long and 1-2 inches wide, dark green above and whitish below.

Dense, flat-topped clusters of small white flowers are produced during June through August and subsequently white berries. Come fall, the leaves often turn an interesting reddish-purple. Although rose bushes have red stems, redosier dogwood should not be confused with a rose bush.

Red osier dogwood is sometimes known as red willow, but it is not a willow. Red Willow Lake in northern Griggs County between Binford and Pekin was assumedly named for red osier dogwood.

Native Americans used the inner bark of red osier dogwood of the smoking mixture (e.g. kinnikinnick) used in ceremonial and religious ceremonies. The branches were also used in construction of baskets and other items.

A wide variety of wildlife species utilize red osier dogwood for food and cover. The flowers are known to be nectar rich, and as such are important for butterflies, bees, and moths. It is also utilized by many bird species for food, nesting, and cover. Beaver feed on it, and it is an important browse item for big game such as deer, moose, and elk.

The species is of increasing interest in landscaping as an attractive ornamental because it is adaptable, can grow in a variety of conditions and can provide interesting color and texture throughout the year. And of course it is also important to wildlife.

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Natural North Dakota Chuck Lura
Chuck Lura
Chuck Lura has a broad knowledge of "Natural North Dakota"and loves sharing that knowledge with others. Since 2005, Chuck has written a weekly column, “Naturalist at Large,” for the Lake Metigoshe Mirror, and his “The Naturalist” columns appear in several other weekly North Dakota newspapers.
See stories by Chuck Lura
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