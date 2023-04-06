North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Ryan Braunberger (D-Fargo)

Dave Thompson interviews freshman Sen. Ryan Braunberger (D-Fargo) on North Dakota Legislative Review.

Topics include:



Being a new member of the Democratic minority

Child care

Taxes

Spending

