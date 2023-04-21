North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Sen. Tim Mathern (D-Fargo)

Prairie Public producer Matt Olien interviews Sen. Tim Mathern (D-Fargo) on North Dakota Legislative Review. They discuss key issues left to resolve this session, Governor Burgum's vetoes, and tax relief packages.

