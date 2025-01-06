Trailer: In Session

Introducing In Session, a new podcast from Prairie Public about the North Dakota Legislative Session.

Hosted by Prairie Public’s Ann Alquist and Erik Deatherage, In Session will keep you updated on the North Dakota Legislative Session — legislation that gets debated, sent back to committee, voted on again, and maybe put in front of the governor to sign. It can be dry stuff, the legislature, but we’ll make it interesting — because what happens in Bismarck affects all of us.

New episodes will release on Mondays throughout the legislative session, starting January 13.