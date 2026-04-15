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Prairie Beat

Prairie Beat: School Lunches, Lockdowns and a Cold Case

Published April 15, 2026 at 3:47 PM CDT
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On Prairie Beat today, we zoom out for a look at several big stories this week, including the aftermath of a shooting outside a middle school in Horace. Some parents have been critical of the school district's communication regarding the incident, which left a construction worker with a gunshot wound to the hand. We update you on the heartbreaking 45-year-old Valley City cold case of murdered infant and supporters of free school meals for every kid gather enough support to get the issue on the November ballot.

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