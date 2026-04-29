Plane Crash Has Ripple Effect for ND Dem-NPL

North Dakota lawmaker Liz Conmy was killed in a plane crash outside the Twin Cities last weekend. Her partner, the pilot of the small plane, also perished. It's a tragedy that made national headlines.

But what's next for the Dem-NPL, the minority party in North Dakota? Just as they seem to be gaining energy heading into the next election cycle, there's now a seat in Fargo to fill.

In this episode of Prairie Beat, we talk to House Minority Leader Rep. Zac Ista (D-Grand Forks) about what’s next.