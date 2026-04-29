© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Beat

Plane Crash Has Ripple Effect for ND Dem-NPL

Published April 29, 2026 at 2:51 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

North Dakota lawmaker Liz Conmy was killed in a plane crash outside the Twin Cities last weekend. Her partner, the pilot of the small plane, also perished. It's a tragedy that made national headlines.

But what's next for the Dem-NPL, the minority party in North Dakota? Just as they seem to be gaining energy heading into the next election cycle, there's now a seat in Fargo to fill.

In this episode of Prairie Beat, we talk to House Minority Leader Rep. Zac Ista (D-Grand Forks) about what’s next.

Prairie Beat
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate