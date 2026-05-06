Hantavirus Cruise Sparks Global Worries and ND Memories
Global concerns about hantavirus, a deadly disease normally spread through contact with mouse waste, are rising as passengers on a cruise ship remain stuck in the Atlantic. Health officials worry that several passengers who became sick or died as a result may have contracted hantavirus from another person. On this week’s Prairie Beat, we bring you the facts and the latest on hantavirus concerns for North Dakotans preparing their lake cabins.