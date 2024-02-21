Prairie Plates Samples Chocolate!

Main Street hosts, along with guest Rick Gion, explore different chocolate flavors, including French gray sea salt, caramel crack, mint mocha, golden milk turmeric, and a unique scorpion pepper chocolate. Discussed are the textures, tastes, and the overall experience of each chocolate variety, also touching upon aspects such as the health benefits of dark chocolate, the artisan chocolate market, and the specific qualities that distinguish these chocolates from more commercial brands.