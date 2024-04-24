Rick talks wings and guides us to what he buys - flats and drummies are his favorites. He also talks cooking wings, sauces and dry spice. And, the "Balzum Wing Sling" is an annual chicken wing competition held at the Moorhead American Legion, which is notably popular in the upper Midwest. This year marked the event's 10th anniversary, drawing over 500 attendees. Featuring 37 competitors, judges spent four hours taste-testing the wings. The event served as a fundraiser for the Veterans Warrior Foundation, a charity based in West Fargo that supports veterans in need.