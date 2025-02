Chef Joe Swegarden, a renowned Fargo-Moorhead chef with experience in New York, joins Rick to share insights from his culinary journey. He discusses his time in New York, his work in the local food scene, and his involvement with Heart-n-Soul Community Café—a mobile nonprofit that combats food insecurity through a "pay what you can" model. The conversation also highlights the impact of Giving Hearts Day in supporting organizations like Heart-n-Soul.