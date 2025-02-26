Brews, Burgers, and Brisket: Laughing Sun’s Flavorful Triumph

Mike Frohlich, founder and head of brewery operations at Laughing Sun Brewing, chats with Rick Gion and shares the story behind their 2025 Downtown Bismarck Burger Slam win with the candied jalapeño brisket burger. He discusses the bold flavors that set it apart, the excitement of the competition, and standout burgers from other contestants. Frohlich also reflects on a recent visit from PBS’s Travels with Darley, where host Darley Newman highlighted the brewery’s unique beer and barbecue pairings. With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, he previews upcoming celebrations and emphasizes Laughing Sun’s role as a live music hotspot in Bismarck. Looking ahead, he teases new menu items and events following their big burger win.