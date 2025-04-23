© 2025
Brew, Burger & Market Buzz: A Chat with Dex Dutton

Published April 23, 2025 at 10:35 PM CDT
Rick Gion

On Prairie Plates, we’re diving into the rich world of coffee and community with Dexter Dutton—co-founder of Thunder Coffee and current Development Manager at Folkways. Dex knows his beans, from roasting and tasting to international coffee adventures, and he once ran a pop-up smashburger stall, Beefcakes ND, that sold out in a flash. Whether he’s brewing the perfect cup (he'll tell us how) or building buzz at Fargo’s Red River Market, Dex brings passion, flavor, and heart to everything he does.

