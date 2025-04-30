Host Rick Gion welcomes Michael Miller and Jeremy Kopp from the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at NDSU to explore how food, heritage, and community intersect in North Dakota. The discussion highlights traditional German-Russian foods like knoephla soup, cheese buttons, and kuchen, with personal stories and regional restaurant recommendations from Cindy's Lunchbox in Wishek to Louie's in West Fargo. The guests also preview an upcoming Lawrence Welk documentary screening on May 31 in Bismarck and promote the Heritage Collection's extensive cookbook archive. Through stories of food and family, the episode honors a resilient immigrant legacy still thriving in kitchens and communities across the state.