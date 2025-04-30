© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Plates

Germans From Russia

Published April 30, 2025 at 4:19 PM CDT
Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at NDSU.
Rick Gion
Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at NDSU.

Host Rick Gion welcomes Michael Miller and Jeremy Kopp from the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at NDSU to explore how food, heritage, and community intersect in North Dakota. The discussion highlights traditional German-Russian foods like knoephla soup, cheese buttons, and kuchen, with personal stories and regional restaurant recommendations from Cindy's Lunchbox in Wishek to Louie's in West Fargo. The guests also preview an upcoming Lawrence Welk documentary screening on May 31 in Bismarck and promote the Heritage Collection's extensive cookbook archive. Through stories of food and family, the episode honors a resilient immigrant legacy still thriving in kitchens and communities across the state.

Prairie Plates