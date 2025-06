Chef Paul Nimens of Duck Duck Goose Food Company joins the show to share the story behind his popular Fargo-Moorhead food truck. He talks about the logistical challenges of running a mobile kitchen, the creativity that fuels his menu, and how he and his wife make it all work with a community-first spirit. With food trucks booming across North Dakota, Paul reflects on the camaraderie among vendors and the joy of bringing playful, inventive cuisine to local events.