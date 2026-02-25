© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Friday night fish fries, a Lenten tradition in the Upper Midwest

Published February 25, 2026 at 4:17 PM CST
Rick Gion
Prairie Public

Lent began last week on Ash Wednesday, and across the Upper Midwest, that means Friday night fish fries.

In this episode of Prairie Plates, Rick Gion visits with Bishop John Folda of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fargo about the tradition of eating fish during Lent, and how church basement suppers became a seasonal staple in communities large and small.

We also take you inside a bustling fish fry at Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo, plus a conversation with a Knights of Columbus volunteer who helps feed hundreds each week.

